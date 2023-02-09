Looking to save on your next grocery bill? It pays to shop around. We scoured the flyers to look at the cost of chicken at different grocery stores in Vancouver.
There are a variety of reasons why chicken seems extra pricey lately. Loblaw, which owns Loblaws, No Frills, and Real Canadian Superstore, recently said that inflation, supply chain issues, and avian influenza are partly why costs have increased. In BC alone, more than 3,657,000 animals have been impacted by avian flu.
Still, when you’re trying to put dinner on the table, it means a lot to save even a bit. Prices will vary depending on local availability, but this hopefully gives you a taste of what the prices are like before you hit the grocery stores. Here are some of the recently published prices for chicken around Vancouver:
No Frills
Breast: $17.61/ 1kg, boneless skinless
Thighs: $16.51/kg, boneless skinless
Wings: $12.10/kg, split
Save-On-Foods
Breast: $17.60/kg, boneless skinless, and a $13.29/kg flyer deal for a warehouse-pack
Thighs: $20.90, boneless
Wings: $16.50, spilt
Safeway
Breasts: $13.21/kg, back attached
Wings: $15.41/kg, split
Real Canadian Superstore
Breast: $16.51/kg, boneless skinless
Thighs: $15/kg boneless skinless
Wings: $13.21/kg, split
Final thoughts:
It pays to check the flyer and use your calculator to determine the best price per unit. Buying in bulk, like “family,” “warehouse,” or “club size,” often saves you more.
With files from Daily Hive Staff