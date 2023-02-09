Looking to save on your next grocery bill? It pays to shop around. We scoured the flyers to look at the cost of chicken at different grocery stores in Vancouver.

There are a variety of reasons why chicken seems extra pricey lately. Loblaw, which owns Loblaws, No Frills, and Real Canadian Superstore, recently said that inflation, supply chain issues, and avian influenza are partly why costs have increased. In BC alone, more than 3,657,000 animals have been impacted by avian flu.

Still, when you’re trying to put dinner on the table, it means a lot to save even a bit. Prices will vary depending on local availability, but this hopefully gives you a taste of what the prices are like before you hit the grocery stores. Here are some of the recently published prices for chicken around Vancouver:

Breast: $17.61/ 1kg, boneless skinless

Thighs: $16.51/kg, boneless skinless

Wings: $12.10/kg, split

Breast: $17.60/kg, boneless skinless, and a $13.29/kg flyer deal for a warehouse-pack

Thighs: $20.90, boneless

Wings: $16.50, spilt

Breasts: $13.21/kg, back attached

Wings: $15.41/kg, split

Breast: $16.51/kg, boneless skinless

Thighs: $15/kg boneless skinless

Wings: $13.21/kg, split

Final thoughts:

It pays to check the flyer and use your calculator to determine the best price per unit. Buying in bulk, like “family,” “warehouse,” or “club size,” often saves you more.

With files from Daily Hive Staff