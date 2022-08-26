NewsTransportationCrimeUrbanized

Massive delays out of Tsawwassen after chaotic BC Ferries police incident

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Aug 26 2022, 4:11 pm
Massive delays out of Tsawwassen after chaotic BC Ferries police incident
BC Ferries' Coastal Inspiration (Stories In Light/Shutterstock)

An incident aboard a ferry bound for Metro Vancouver Thursday evening caused chaos on board, leading to lengthy passenger delays.

Details on what happened are scant, but the ferry operator tweeted just after 9 pm that the Coastal Inspiration, bound for Tsawwassen out of Nanaimo, was returning to dock because of something that happened on board that required police attention.

Daily Hive has reached out to Nanaimo RCMP for details on what happened, but the force has not replied. The Delta Police Department also wouldn’t say what occurred on board, only saying its officers were on scene Thursday night and would remain at Tsawwassen terminal Friday to assist with traffic.

Tiferet Welch, a passenger on the sailing, tweeted that the incident centred around a car parked backwards on the fourth deck and a man who was “half-naked.” She questioned why the ship departed in the first place.

Another passenger, Bill Tozer, said police emptied the car’s contents and arrested the man.

The passengers demanded more information from the ferry provider during the hours-long delay, but didn’t receive much.

Amber Belzer, a journalist with Canadian Traffic Network, weighed in on Twitter to say BC Ferries handled communication during the crisis poorly.

“Today is a textbook case for communications on how not to handle a crisis,” she said. “Unhappy customers. Lack of information. We get there’s a criminal investigation, but let your customers know what options you are providing.”

More than a dozen Tsawassen-Nanaimo sailings cancelled Friday

BC Ferries’ service still hasn’t resumed to normal, with many cancelled sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point.

“Due to the incident, our crews worked excessive hours and have been stood down to ensure they are provided with the required amount of rest,” BC Ferries said in a statement.

Six sailings out of Tsawwassen have been pre-emptively cancelled due to the police incident, and the remaining ships are already getting full.

BC Ferries cancellations

BC Ferries

Out of Nanaimo, seven scheduled sailings have been cancelled.

BC Ferres

BC Ferres

The cancellations come on one of the final weekends of summer, when BC Ferries is typically busy with more travellers than usual on weekend getaways.

