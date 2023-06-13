Police called to Crescent Road in South Surrey over gunshots

A busy stretch in South Surrey has been shut down as Mounties investigate a disturbing incident early Tuesday morning.

Surrey RCMP say officers were called to reports of shots being fired along Crescent Road near 130th Street, near the Imitating Christ Training Centre and Crescent Park.

Evidence of gunfire remained on the roadway when officers arrived just after 3 am; however, no one was found in the area and there was no damage to surrounding properties.

“The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has conduct of the investigation and will be conducting additional canvassing in the area. Crescent Road is closed in both directions between 130 Street and 132 Street while the scene is being processed,” Surrey RCMP said.

Anyone with any information, dashcam footage from the area or residential CCTV footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Crescent Road was the site of a fatal shooting in 2017, when two people were targeted by gunfire while in a vehicle outside a home near the Nicomekl River. The deceased was later identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra. A 24-year-old woman was injured but survived. She has not been named.

Brandon Teixeira was charged with first-degree murder in connection to that case, following a massive manhunt that led investigators to California. His next court date is in 2024.