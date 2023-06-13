NewsCrime

Someone is throwing things from 10th floor of a Vancouver building

Jun 13 2023, 4:05 am
@SarahBlyth/Twitter

Vancouver police have closed off a major intersection on the Downtown Eastside as someone is throwing objects from a 10th floor suite.

At least one report on Twitter suggested someone threw a TV out of a window, on East Hastings between Columbia and Carrall Streets, but that detail has not been confirmed by police.

In a tweet on Monday evening, the force says one person has been hurt on the sidewalk.

Google Maps shows a stretch of East Hastings completely closed to traffic as of 8:45 pm on Tuesday.

traffic DTES

Google Maps

Several people have been tweeting about the incident and one video on Twitter shows about a dozen police vehicles in the area.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver police for more information.

