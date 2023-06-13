Someone is throwing things from 10th floor of a Vancouver building

Vancouver police have closed off a major intersection on the Downtown Eastside as someone is throwing objects from a 10th floor suite.

At least one report on Twitter suggested someone threw a TV out of a window, on East Hastings between Columbia and Carrall Streets, but that detail has not been confirmed by police.

In a tweet on Monday evening, the force says one person has been hurt on the sidewalk.

#VPDTraffic: East Hastings Street, between Carrall and Main, is closed to all traffic. Officers are on scene where person is throwing objects from his suite 10 floors above street level. At least one person has been injured on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/SpgrYh79Gn — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 13, 2023

Google Maps shows a stretch of East Hastings completely closed to traffic as of 8:45 pm on Tuesday.

Several people have been tweeting about the incident and one video on Twitter shows about a dozen police vehicles in the area.

This is a lot of police pic.twitter.com/BnVNfMf2vM — Sarah Blyth – Gerszak (@sarahblyth) June 13, 2023

There's a woman throwing shit out of her Tellier Towers apt. A – T.V. she threw landed on someone below and knocked them out. Might be a fatal incident. Police have everything locked down. Road is closed off. pic.twitter.com/5l7vaiC4u2 — Trey Helten (@ashtrey5) June 13, 2023

I hear a woman was throughing her belongings

out of window a TV, and it appears to have hit someone in the head there is a serious injury and VPD has closed off the area — Christina Fulton🎗️ (@Christi13644519) June 13, 2023

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver police for more information.