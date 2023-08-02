Wild chase in Whistler between bear and cops caught on camera (VIDEO)

The BC Conservation Officer Service received a call on the RAPP line but was unable to attend the scene. RCMP was the first on the scene and attended to the bear sighting, which is the usual case in Whistler.

British Columbia Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) has some handy tips if you encounter a bear in such a case. “It is important to give bears space. Do not crowd, approach, or feed a bear. Ensure all attractants are secured and that dogs are on leash,” the Service said in a statement.

BCCOS also mentioned that there was no property damage and no one was injured.

The RCMP was already present at the village for a local event and “helped get the bear to safety and kept the public away from it,” according to Ashley and Taylor Johnston, who posted the video on social media.

Their dog was the first one to notice the bear; however, the bear kept to itself. “The bear noticed our dog but wasn’t interested. Our dog was scared and shaking but is going to be okay,” they said.

The bear was too busy to even take notice of the people present there. “The bear walked passed us and we were shocked! It was minding its own business,” they said.

The Johnston sisters also mentioned that the bear was unharmed.

This case was not the first of its kind and bear encounters have been on the rise. From loitering in residential yards to stealing food from fridges, BC bears have found their way into human spaces in one way or another.

The City of Whistler is prone to bear encounters. The city encourages some mindful steps one should take if you come across a bear for the safety of both parties: