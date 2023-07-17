This new neighbourhood has streets named after Pokemon

Imagine having a home address named after one of Japan’s most popular global cultural exports.

Roughly a 30-minute drive east of the Las Vegas Strip, a new residential neighbourhood being built in the desert sands has some of its streets named after Pokemon.

Three short laneways are named after the pocket monster creatures of Jigglypuff, Squirtle, and Snorlax, while a long main street cutting across the development is called Jigglypuff Place.

This all forms a part of the master-planned community called Cadence in the Las Vegas area suburban jurisdiction of Henderson.

Colleen Catania with Nevada-based Harmony Homes told Daily Hive Urbanized that construction is well underway on the townhome neighbourhood, which has 170 lots. Over one-third are already sold ahead of the targeted completion in the middle of 2024.

Naturally, the idea to name some of the streets after Pokemon was inspired by children; Catania said a team member who was responsible for naming the streets got the idea from her two young sons who love the franchise.

“People have loved the names and some have wanted to live there just because of the names,” she said.

And the idea of living on a street named after Pokemon — specifically the original 151 creatures when the franchise first launched in the late 1990s — caught some global attention recently.

“We had no idea this was going to go viral. We were just having fun with the idea and being creative but people have responded so favourably for the most part. But this was really just having fun with the idea,” continued Catania.

But there is also a pragmatic reason for going so far out of the box with their street naming scheme.

“It is hard to find names that have not been already used in a jurisdiction so we have to be creative,” she said.

Nevada regulations require unique names to avoid the scenario of 911 dispatchers from confusing locations with the same street names. There is a rigorous application and approval process by regulators for developers of such sprawling master-planned communities when they come up with unique street names.

Not too far away within Henderson, a laneway carries the name Strawberry Fields, after the song by The Beatles.

And closer to the Strip within Paradise, an entire neighbourhood has streets completely named after characters and locations within the Star Wars universe, including Skywalker Avenue, Tarkin Avenue, Vader Avenue, Kinobe Avenue, Leia Street, Neosho Street, Adelphi Avenue, and Lucas Avenue.