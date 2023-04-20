Canucks' Vasily Podkolzin and wife Sasha Kotyatkina are having a baby

Vasily Podkolzin is going to be a father. The 21-year-old Vancouver Canucks winger and his wife, Sasha Kotyatkina, announced the news on Instagram, with the mom-to-be showing off her baby bump.

“We are waiting for you,” Kotyatkina wrote, translated from Russian, accompanied by a photo of the couple in formal attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Kotyatkina (@sashapodkolzina_)

Podkolzin got married to Kotyatkina in Saint Petersburg, Russia, nearly two years ago, as a teenager, prior to moving to Vancouver with his bride three months later.

“Briefly, I got married,” Podkolzin wrote at the time. “I am so nervous, but everything is fine. I have parents, friends, my beautiful wife. The main part is ahead, everything is just beginning!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Kotyatkina (@sashapodkolzina_)

The Canucks still have high hopes for their 2019 first-round draft pick.

Podkolzin just completed his second NHL season with the Canucks and is likely to join the Abbotsford Canucks’ AHL playoff run once he returns from injury. He had a disappointing season at the NHL level, scoring just seven points (4-3-7) in 39 games, which was a drop from the 26 points (14-12-26) he tallied as a rookie.