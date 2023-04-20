Luongo has perfect response to Twitter taking away everyone's blue checkmark

While all the once-verified people on Twitter are freaking out about losing their blue checkmark today, Roberto Luongo hasn’t got a care in the world.

That’s because the Hall of Fame goaltender and legendary tweeter was never verified by Twitter in the first place.

It allowed him to drop this gem this afternoon.

What’s a blue check mark? — Strombone (@strombone1) April 20, 2023

Twitter removed “legacy verified checkmarks” today, as it tries to make users pay money to sign up for Twitter Blue. Anyone can now pay for a blue checkmark, thereby seemingly making the distinction rather useless.

Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini still has a blue checkmark, as he is apparently subscribed to Twitter Blue. All Canucks players have lost their checkmarks meanwhile, even their top star Elias Pettersson.

Not even Wayne Gretzky was spared, as he @WayneGretzky is now without verification thanks to Elon Musk.

Luongo started his hilarious @Strombone1 account in July of 2011, while he was still a member of the Canucks, keeping the account anonymous at first. Fans first drew suspicious of it in 2012, and eventually it was confirmed that yes, Luongo was the person behind @Strombone1.

But Luongo never got his account verified — and still has a question mark on his profile photo. The account allowed Luongo to show off his goofy side, something he later said really benefitted him.

“It really helped me,” Luongo said back in December. “Once I started kind of making fun of myself, it kind of made things a lot easier on myself to accept that things are going to happen and you can’t just dwell on them the whole time.”

Me and Tom Brady have a combined 5 championships! #blessed — Strombone (@strombone1) February 6, 2017

“It helped in a lot of ways, more than just my performance. Just life in general. I became better for it, the way I approached certain situations. Maybe more difficult situations that I’d have trouble with in the past, and I was able to handle them better, and move past things a little bit easier.”

Maybe life after the blue checkmark won’t be so bad after all.