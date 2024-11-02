Oilers getting mixed results from Podkolzin early into his tenure

Vasily Podkolzin has been trying to find his footing with the Edmonton Oilers since arriving in a trade this offseason.

The Oilers acquired Podkolzin in a deal with the Vancouver Canucks in what many viewed as a replacement for Dylan Holloway. Podkolzin no longer appears to have the same potential as Holloway, but at age 23, he still has room to grow as a player.

Effort level was never a concern for Podkolzin during his time with the Canucks. The 10th overall selection in 2019 has an excellent motor and isn’t afraid to get involved physically. His issue was lack of scoring, which plagued him early into his Oilers tenure.

Podkolzin has been up and down the lineup through his first 11 games with the Oilers. He started the year out in a fourth-line role but has seen some time in the top six recently.

There’s been plenty to like about his game, as he brings great speed and is relentless on the forecheck. He hits seemingly everything that moves. His 14.40 hits per 60 lead all Oilers by a wide margin, with Ty Emberson sitting second at 6.16. And, as Nashville Predators defenceman Jeremy Lauzon learned on Thursday night, he can throw a mean right hook.

Podkolzin just POPPED Jeremy Lauzon with a BOMB 💣

Offensively, however, the same issues have persisted for Podkolzin. He’s managed just two assists through 11 games, having yet to find the back of the net. Part of that issue is a lack of shots, as he’s thrown just 11 on net. Derek Ryan and Mattias Janmark are the only regular Oilers forwards with less.

The good news for Podkolzin when it comes to improving his offensive numbers is that he figures to continue to have an elevated role in the lineup with Connor McDavid out. The Oilers captain suffered a lower-body injury on Monday versus the Columbus Blue Jackets and is expected to remain out for two to three weeks.

If he can remain in a top-six role after McDavid’s return, it will depend on whether he can improve his offensive game. At the very least, it’s an excellent opportunity for the young winger, who spent a good portion of the 2023-24 season in the AHL.