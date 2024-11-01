Podkolzin puts NHL on notice with heavyweight punch in Oilers win

Edmonton Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin has officially put the league on notice after a heavyweight bout with Nashville Predators defenceman Jeremy Lauzon.

The 23-year-old Russian forward has gained a lot of fans early on in his Oilers tenure due to his tenacious forecheck and work ethic. What fans didn’t know about Podkolzin’s game was his fighting ability, which was on full display against the Predators on Thursday night.

After trading hits with each other in the third period, Podkolzin and Lauzon dropped the gloves for a spirited affair. Lauzon had the early edge before the Russian absolutely dropped the veteran with a few wicked right-hands.

Vasily Podkolzin connected on that punch. 😲 #LetsGoOilers 🎥 Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/FraSqjTlcF — The Oil Rig (@oilrigEDM) November 1, 2024

This was only Podkolzin’s second fight of his NHL career as compared to Lauzon’s 24th, but looking at the replay you would assume it’s the other way around.

It was the perfect place for Podkolzin to show off his right hook as the game was being nationally broadcast on ESPN+, giving the broader NHL audience a notice not to mess with the young Russian.

The reaction on social media poured in from both fans and media members.

Secret's out about Podkolzin now. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) November 1, 2024

Vasily Podkolzin lands a bomb! — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) November 1, 2024

I did not know that Podkolzin could fight like this https://t.co/6tgKhtKkyh — Kevin Papetti (@KPapetti) November 1, 2024

Podkolzin just put the #NHL on notice with one punch — Brenden Escott (@BrendenEscott) November 1, 2024

My goodness this replay of Vasily Podkolzin dropping Jeremy Lauzon 😳 pic.twitter.com/xjUqxOhq6v — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 1, 2024

That wasn’t all Podkolzin was doing during the team’s 5-1 victory as he also kick-started the play that created the first Oilers goal of the game off the opening shift. It was by far his best game in Edmonton through his first 11 and one that should help him make a case to stay on that line with Leon Draisaitl.

After this, players will be thinking twice about making a run at Draisaitl if Podkolzin is the guy they will have to answer to.