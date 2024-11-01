Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman became arguably the most relatable parent on the planet following a win over the Nashville Predators last night.

After a lengthy slump, Hyman was able to score his first goal of the season in a game the Oilers won 5-1 over the Nashville Predators. Afterward, he sat down with ESPN and gave one of the funnier interview sign-offs in recent memory.

The interview had come to an end, and Hyman went to pull his headset off. However, right before doing so, he heard the hosts talking about Rubble, a character from Paw Patrol, and decided to carry on with the conversation a little longer.

“Did you know that they have a show? They have a show, Rubble & Crew. So, if you have kids, Rubble & Crew, it’s a good one,” Hyman exclaimed. “Well, he’s on Paw Patrol, but he got a spin-off. Okay, thanks guys.”

This is one of the funniest sign-offs to an interview I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/XGZFUWc9SZ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 1, 2024

It appeared as though the hosts were surprised that Hyman had kept his headset on when they first began discussing Paw Patrol, and afterward, AJ Mleczko confirmed just that.

This was unexpected and hilarious. Had no idea Zach was still on headset

Rubble for the win https://t.co/rlfplFF2lh — AJ Mleczko Griswold (@AJMleczko) November 1, 2024

Hyman’s knowledge of Paw Patrol makes plenty of sense, given that he and his wife Alanna have three boys. The couple just welcomed their third son, Cam, in September.

“We’re in zone D now,” Hyman joked with reporters shortly after the birth of Cam. “It’s awesome. It’s one of the best days of your life.”

"It's one of the best days of your life." Zach Hyman talks about the arrival of his third son (Cam) yesterday & more following today's first on-ice session of #Oilers Training Camp.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/yqDXiKQSjj — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 19, 2024

Despite his struggles to begin the 2024-25 season, Hyman has proven himself as one of the Oilers’ best offensive producers since signing as a free agent in the summer of 2021. He’s coming off of a season in which he managed a career-high 54 goals. While that total may be tough to match, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see him heat up now that he’s been able to get on the board in 2024-25.