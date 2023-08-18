First 5,000 people with Compass Cards get PNE Fair discount on select days

As per annual tradition, TransLink is operating a special express shuttle bus between SkyTrain and Hastings Park throughout the duration of the PNE Fair.

The No. 16 PNE Special bus route will run between the Expo Line’s 29th Avenue Station, the Millennium Line’s Renfrew Station, and outside the PNE Fair entrance next to the Pacific Coliseum.

The express bus will run every 15 minutes in each direction every day the PNE Fair is open, with the first bus departing 29th Avenue Station at 9:34 am and the last bus leaving the Pacific Coliseum at 12:07 am.

The 2023 PNE Fair runs 15 days between Saturday, August 19, and Labour Day Monday, September 4. Note that the PNE Fair is not open on the first two Mondays of August 21 and 28.

Additionally, TransLink is providing a two-for-one PNE Fair admission for the first 5,000 customers who show their Compass Card at the entrance gate on Friday, August 25, and Friday, September 1.

Regular gate admission for 2023 is $25 day of or $20 in advance (online) for ages 19 to 64, $16 day of or $14 in advance for youth ages 13 and 18 and seniors 65 and over, $9 day of or $7 in advance for youth ages four to 12, and free for kids ages three and under. This does not include the price of rides.

New PNE Fair programming this year includes a projection art exhibit featuring the works of French painter Claude Monet, and an all-new PNE Express miniature train.