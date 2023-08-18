Immersive art exhibit to retro train: What's new at the PNE this year

To give your summer the perfect farewell, the Pacific National Exhibit Fair is back for its 113th year with a 15-day long end-of-summer celebration.

This season, the PNE fair has some brand-new attractions lined up at the fair along with the classic fair-style activities and events.

Whether you are an art lover or simply an appreciator, you might want to check out the newest addition to the PNE Fair exhibit roster. A new family-friendly multimedia immersive art experience, it is an ode to the French impressionist painter Claude Monet.

The gallery will showcase 400 Monet artworks coupled with light and music for an immersive affair. The exhibit will be available to all throughout the day at the Market at the PNE Forum Building with free entry.

Another addition to the PNE fair programming is the all-new PNE Express Train. The choo-choo train will take you along a “secret nature-filled sanctuary” and will cross the duck pond, go over a bridge, and even take you under a canopy of trees.

The best part: people of all ages can ride on this train. Guests can catch the PNE Express near Toon City from 12 pm to 8 pm and the experience will cost $2 or one ride coupon.

Continuing its debut year’s success in 2022, the Canoe Cultures Society will return to this year’s fair. Through live carving demonstrations and performances, this Indigenous-led non-profit society will showcase the art and culture of the Canoe people.

The fair will also host over 50 local Indigenous artisans exhibiting their arts, crafts and talents. Don’t forget to explore the Indigenous food-preserving techniques at the Indigenous Artists demo at the Italian Gardens.

A day at the fair is incomplete without a tour of the Livestock Barns at the fairgrounds. Here you will find all kinds of cute animals like baby cows, chicks, and piglets. Don’t forget to check out the baby pig race, one of the famously acclaimed attractions of the barn. Among this year’s racers, you will find some hilariously named piglets: Britney Spare-ribs, Ham Solo, The Notorious P.I.G, and Snoop Hoggy Hog.

You can catch these shows up to four times a day at 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

Other attractions at the PNE Fair this year will include an international dinosaur exhibit, a cooking stage, and the Fraser Valley section of the fan-favourite Challenger Map.

An adult day pass costs $20 when booked in advance but you can also buy a season pass for $75 to enjoy the fair multiple times over.

A regular children’s day pass would cost $7 when booked in advance but on August 19 and 20, the opening weekend, all ages can avail of this discount with the “Forever Young” pass.

When: August 19 to September 4, 2023 (closed on August 21 and 28)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can also be purchased in advance.