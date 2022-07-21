An up-close look at Playland's new Skybender ride (VIDEO)

The iconic Music Express ride at Playland has officially been replaced by a brand new ride, the Skybender.

The “fastest single-rider ride in Canada” was unveiled Thursday in the official grand opening. This follows a soft launch last week that allowed some lucky thrill seekers a sneak peek.

“Skybender is unlike anything currently available in Canada and is one of the few rides anywhere in the world offering a single rider experience,” PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost said.

Sunny skies today and ahead for ⁦@PNE_Playland⁩ as we open our brand new thrill ride Skybender! Built by ⁦@zamperlarides⁩ of Italy it’s already wowing Playland thrill seekers pic.twitter.com/nI9J8c8byI — Laura Ballance (@LauraBallance) July 21, 2022

Skybender is designed by the renowned Italian ride designer Zamperla and offers a shinier new look than the previous spot’s tenant.

Many had mourned the announcement that Playland would be taking down the historic Music Express earlier this summer.

“We all loved the Music Express, but that ride had reached the end of its lifecycle, so it was removed and recycled, making way for the addition of Skybender and other exciting park improvements in this and coming years,” PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance explained.

The ride features a spectacular light package, dynamic action sequences and a combination of thrilling gravity drops and accelerations, the Skybender doesn’t sound like it’s for the weak-stomached.

$2.7 million was invested in bringing the Skybender to Vancouver’s favourite amusement park.

This is the most significant investment in Playland in five years.