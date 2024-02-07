Playland is hiring for over 200 jobs that pay above minimum wage

Spring is just around the corner, which means that Playland at the PNE will soon open to thrill-seekers of all ages. To help it get ready for the new season, Vancouver’s amusement park is looking for new recruits.

Playland officially opens in May, and it has begun hiring “enthusiastic and motivated individuals” for over 200 jobs.

PNE is hiring for a variety of teams, including Rides, Games, Playland Maintenance, Guest Experience, and Food & Beverage. It adds that preference will be given to applicants who submit their resumes before Sunday, March 10.

According to PNE, it employs over 3,500 people at its peak operation. Popular annual events include the PNE Fair, Fright Nights, and PNE Winter Fair.

Many of the open positions needing to be filled have a minimum age requirement of 15 by April 1, 2024. Positions include candy runner, games attendant, and Playland BBQ grill cook.

Playland’s wages start at $18.43 and above. However, base wages begin at $16.75 per hour, including 10% additional pay in lieu of vacation and other benefits, resulting in the $18.43 figure.

Working at the amusement park also includes several perks such as discounts on passes to Playland, The Fair and Fright Nights, and even for PNE food stands.

Employees have a chance to receive gift card rewards throughout the season and will enjoy a free evening at Playland with friends and family during the annual Employee Family Night.

PNE added that it offers training and development for team members to learn new skills and gain valuable work experience. Roles also come with opportunities for promotions and position transfers.

Check out the complete list of jobs, including descriptions, requirements, and pay.

With files from Amir Ali