TransLink is hiring for dozens of jobs that pay really, really well

If you’re looking for a job that pays, TransLink is hiring to fill roles to help with SkyTrains, buses and even Transit Police. And many of the roles pay amazingly well.

There are dozens of job postings on the TransLink career page.

Here are some jobs that stood out to us:

Serviceperson Trainee

Salary: $25.39 to $36.27 per hour

You could join the Coast Mountain Bus Company and be part of the staff servicing buses.

CMBC is searching for someone to fill a vacant serviceperson trainee role who will be expected to fuel buses, check and maintain proper oil and water levels, and wash and clean the interiors and exteriors of buses.

The main qualifications are to be physically fit and be able to manage a high volume of work during “peak hours.”

Apply here.

Police Support Clerk

Metro Vancouver Transit Police is searching for a police support clerk.

In this position, the hired candidate will be expected to perform various clerical tasks like working in the Police Records Information Information Management Environment and processing various police records and tickets. You will work at the Public Service Counter to handle incoming calls and public enquiries at the window.

Basic requirements are administrative office and customer service experience, which is needed along with completing Grade 12 and clerical skills like MS Word, Outlook, and Excel.

Apply here.

Lead, Digital Customer Experience

Salary: $97,441 to $121,800 per annum

TransLink is searching for someone to join its team full-time as a lead for digital customer experience.

In this position, you will manage customer-facing products and work cross-functionally with Business Technology Services or other stakeholders to deliver on the digital customer experience roadmap.

The requirements for this job are a business and/or digital marketing degree with a specialization in digital user experience (UX) and six years of “progressive related experience in leading the development and implementation of digital services and programs.”

Apply here.

Ride Quality Monitor

Salary: $43.67 per hour

Suppose you’re a high school graduate with about three years of maintenance experience. In that case, you might be on track to filling the ride quality monitor position for the BC Rapid Transit Co. Ltd (BCRTC), a subsidiary of TransLink.

In this position, you will be responsible for assessing the ride quality of trains either in revenue service and/or under test conditions.

Apply here.