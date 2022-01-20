A Vancouver condo that formerly belonged to action star Jean-Claude Van Damme is up for sale for $9.9 million, and it seems clear the “Muscles from Brussels” gave up a spectacular pad.

The condo, located at 3603 – 938 Nelson Street downtown, offers stunning views of Vancouver.

The spacious pad inside the One Wall Tower at the Wall Centre includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and 4,674 sq ft of luxury. The property even boasts a chef’s kitchen, a huge dining room, a massive primary bedroom, a fireplace and more.

However, it doesn’t feature a martial arts dojo.

The unit offers breathtaking views of English Bay, Mount Baker, False Creek, UBC, Coal Harbour, Burrard Inlet, the Gulf Islands, and gorgeous views of the Vancouver skyline.

The living room and washrooms in the unit are a sight to behold, with elegant finishings complete with a large soaker tub.

In the 80s and 90s, Van Damme was the only action star that could rival the likes of Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In the late 90s, complications with drug abuse took Van Damme out of the spotlight before a resurgence in the early 2010s when he was cast as the villain in Expendables 2.

You can view the listing here.