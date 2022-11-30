NewsTransportationCanadaTravel News

Nov 30 2022, 3:29 pm
Plane en route to gate goes off path, gets stuck in snow-covered grass at YVR (PHOTOS)
Suparat Chairatprasert/Shutterstock

A plane that landed at Vancouver International Airport on Tuesday took an unexpected turn and got stuck in a patch of snowed-in grass near the runway.

According to airport authorities, EVA Air Flight 10, which was coming from Taipei, landed safely at YVR shortly before 7 pm. It strayed off while it was on its way to the gate and became stuck in the glass adjacent to the north runway.

Daily Hive reached out to airport authorities, who clarified that the aircraft “exited a taxiway, not a runway.” They added that the cause of this diversion is unknown, as it is too early to determine it.

Everyone on board was taken to the terminal safely via buses, but the incident delayed operations on the north runway. The south runway, however, remained open for arrivals and departures.

People at YVR began tweeting about the aircraft on Tuesday.

Vancouver has been seeing heavy snowfall, which continued at the time of the incident. It is unclear if weather conditions caused the plane to go off path.

Daily Hive has reached out to Eva Air for comment.

