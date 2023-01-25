Vancouver skincare brand expands to Kits to help locals reach skin goals

Vancouverites love the great outdoors. Whether it’s going on a long winter hike or spending summer days on the beach, we embrace the nature that we’re surrounded by.

But what happens when all of the time outside starts having detrimental effects on the skin that we’re in? A local skincare brand is ready to help rejuvenate one of the most important parts of our body.

Medical-grade facials, skincare, and injectable brand Plain Jane is celebrating the grand opening of its second Vancouver location in Kitsilano on Thursday, February 2.

The grand opening event at 1970 West 4th Avenue will feature snacks, drinks, live music, and all things skin. There will also be onsite medical-grade facials, injectables, and skincare savings available during the celebration happening from 5 to 8 pm. RSVPs are being accepted online.

According to Plain Jane founder Amberly Donnelly, the brand’s “little bit, more often” skincare philosophy removes the high cost and downtime that is often associated with medical aesthetics.

“One of the biggest hurdles to reaching your skin goals is choice overload,” Plain Jane Skinbar shared in a blog post. “The market is so over-saturated with options it is hard to know where to start. At Plain Jane Skinbar we like to keep it simple with five medical-grade facials that focus on different skin goals.”

Plain Jane Skinbar’s mission is to correct skin issues based on underlying causes, not cover up damage caused by the environment. Guests can receive a variety of medical-grade facials, skincare, and injectables from its two Vancouver locations — one in Mount Pleasant and one in Kitsilano.

Choose from a hydrating facial, a laser facial, a microneedling facial, a fractional facial, or the Not So Basic Facial. The laser option is a non-invasive option to treat acne, scars or uneven texture, while the fractional uses Clear + Brilliant technology to shed dead skin cells, as well as target tone, texture and pigment issues.

The Plain Jane expansion is not slowing down, with the brand planning on launching its own skincare product line, new locations in the Lower Mainland and the Greater Toronto Area, and opening up to franchising opportunities.

RSVP for Plain Jane’s Kits grand opening celebration on Thursday, February 2 from 5 to 8 pm online.

When: February 2, 2023

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 1970 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

RSVP: Online

With files from Cassandra Gill