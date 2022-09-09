Brow lamination is all the hype, but how does it really work? (PHOTOS)

First, it was pencils, then came microblading, and now more and more people are giving brow lamination a shot.

Amanda Connolly with Raw Canvas Skin Bar says if you haven’t done much to your brows, it’s a good first step.

“Brow lamination allows for people to achieve a, for lack of a better word, fluffier looking brow that is more defined and full. While the service originated back in 2019, it has been deemed the brow trend for the past couple of years,” said Connolly.

“With microblading having a permanent, more harsh look and the trend quickly shifting to more of a natural look, I have noticed more and more people seeking this treatment.”

Once you get the treatment done, it can last up to eight weeks. Connolly explains the process starts by cleansing the brows and determining the best look for your face.

“I then apply a cream — think of it like a perm solution — to your brows that aims to “lift” up your hairs. Next, your brow hairs are brushed upward to help pull them in a uniform vertical direction.”

And it’s not a time-consuming process, like microblading for instance. “This process takes up to five minutes based on the hair texture,” according to Connolly.

After the perm-like solution is done, Connolly adds a neutralizer, fluffs up the brows, and trims them as needed.

Connolly laminated her own brows and says she gets a ton of compliments, which more often than not leads to a conversation about the process and whether it will work for them or not.

She says some people with thin brows often think they can’t undergo the process – but that’s simply not true.

“Eyebrow lamination is suited for those who want to make their existing thin brows appear more full within a short period of time. It’s also best for those who might not want to commit to their new brow look, as the treatment only lasts up to eight weeks versus microblading which is semi-permanent and can last up to 18 months and require touch-ups,” she adds.

“Eventually over time, microblading can end up leaving the brows more solid and muddy looking. The added benefit of choosing brow lamination over microblading is the results are very natural and elegant.”

According to Connolly, the brow lamination alternative won’t hurt your face or your wallet.

“The treatment is painless and non-invasive versus microblading, which uses fine blades cutting into the skin depositing the ink. The treatment is semi-permanent and with trends always evolving, it’s easy to create change rather than commit to a semi-permanent option. Cost is more affordable as well.”

Connolly started Raw Canvas after being inspired by her own daughter who was struggling with deep cystic acne.

“As a mother, it was the hardest thing to see your child feel defeated and want to hide from the world. I started Raw Canvas with a passion to help her. I worked my corporate job Monday to Friday, and on weekends and in my spare time, worked with clients. I started with one treatment room in my home that offered medical skin care, dermaplaning chemical peels, and microneedling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raw Canvas Skin Bar ™ (@rawcanvasskinbar)

Where: 9084 Glover Rd Unit 205, Fort Langley

Phone:(604) 371-2113