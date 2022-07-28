34 awesome places to drink in Vancouver

Vancouver is widely known as both ground zero for third wave coffee and a hotbed for craft beer, but the city’s beverage scene goes far beyond that.

From tucked away cocktail bars to hip cafes to old school lounges, Vancouver is an abundant and exciting drinking city.

While it’s impossible to name every great place, there are a few that stick out for us.

Here’s our list of the best places to drink in Vancouver.

Cheers to that!

A perfect, well-crafted cocktail: The Diamond

Located in the heart of Vancouver’s historic Gastown neighbourhood, The Diamond is located up a flight of stairs and, like most cool city bars, isn’t super obvious from the street. Sip on craft cocktails in the lounge overlooking Maple Tree Square, or head to “the backroom” for highballs and casual speakeasy vibes. Reservations are highly recommended.

Address: 6 Powell Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Gastown

Beer paradise: Alibi Room

Like beer? Come here. Arguably the best place to hunker down and try a few beers from their ever-rotating massive selection of brews, the Alibi Room also makes a great order of fries with vinegar and house-made ketchup.

Address: 157 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Gastown

Phone: 604-623-3383

Craft cocktails: Anna Lena

Come for the food, stay for the drinks. This Kitsilano spot not only has some of the best bread in the city, but it also has an incredible bar program and the concoctions are seriously rave-worthy.

Address: 1809 W 1 Avenue, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Kitsilano

Phone: 778-379-4052

Craft spirits: Liberty Distillery

Offering vodka, gin, and whiskey, Liberty Distillery makes one of the best Caesars in the city and it can be enjoyed in its quaint and charming old-school tasting room. A great place to pick up a bottle to go, or sit and stay awhile and soak up the sight and sounds of Granville Island.

Address: 1494 Old Bridge Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Granville Island

Phone: 604-558-1998

Hip brewery: 33 Acres

One of Vancouver’s most Insta-worthy breweries, 33 Acres also happens to make some of the best beer in town. Whether you’re grabbing a 33 Acres of Sunshine (which is actually perfect in the sunshine), opting for a flight to try a few varieties, or grabbing a pretzel board, the people watching here is as great as the atmosphere. Plus, it has a fantastic seasonal patio.

Address: 15 W 8 Avenue, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Mount Pleasant

Phone: 604-620-4589

Local coffee roaster: Timbertrain

Where cool and coffee come together, Timbertrain is a Vancouver staple for those seeking local caffeinated beverages. Here you’ll find house-roasted, artisanal coffee, and pastries. If you’re in East Vancouver and want a taste of this spot, head to the Depot.

Address: 311 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Gastown

Phone: 604-915-9188

Local sake: Artisan Sake Maker

This is Canada’s first sake winery, so you know you’ve got to head here if you’re into Japanese rice wine. Come to taste or to buy, but no matter what your objective, this spot on Granville Island is a must-hit.

Address: 1339 Railspur Alley, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Granville Island

Phone: 604-685-7253

Spacious brewery: Parallel 49

Parallel 49’s massive tasting room is the ideal spot to meet with friends for a beer or a flight from the brewery’s huge lineup. Plan to come hungry, too: there’s a ‘food truck’ kitchen inside, right at the centre of the space, serving up beer-friendly dishes like poutine, spicy chicken sandwiches, and wings.

Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Grandview-Woodland

Phone: 604-558-2739

Craft kombucha: Oddity Kombucha

For those looking for non-alcoholic places to get your sip on, we recommend Oddity Kombucha’s tasting room, which just so happens to share a space with Faculty Brewing. You can also get Oddity’s kombucha on tap at several local spots in Vancouver.

Address: (at Faculty Brewing) 1863 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Mount Pleasant

Phone: 604-428-6633

Wine and charcuterie: Stable House Bistro

Stable House consistently delivers an epic (and always rotating) wine list along with unreal build-your-own charcuterie to South Granville residents and visitors.

Address: 1520 W 13 Avenue, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: South Granville

Phone: 604-736-1520

Tiki room cocktails: The Shameful Tiki Room

This hidden haunt is popular with locals and visitors alike, and it’s not just because of its unique atmosphere and themed decor. The drinks here are fire…like actually on fire. Whether you’re after the Volcano Bowl, The Mystery Bowl, or something that doesn’t require multiple people to split it at once, you’re undoubtedly going to enjoy the no-window tropical vibes and the regular live dancing.

Address: 4362 Main Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Riley Park-Little Mountain

Phone: 604-999-5684

Craft cocktails with an apothecary vibe: The Keefer Bar

The Keefer Bar is a go-to spot for the cocktail connoisseur in Vancouver. With a Chinese apothecary theme and Asian fusion bites, this Chinatown gem forever remains one of our favourite spots to grab a well-crafted cocktail.

Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Chinatown

Phone: 604-6881961

Cheap beer and good vibes: The American

Drinks with friends are the best drinks, and this is one of the best places in Vancouver to make that happen. Small drink list but big atmosphere, The American has arcade games, a communal table, and something called the Monarch Burger (beef, vegetarian, and vegan options) which will help sop up all that booze on a good night out.

Address: 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Strathcona

Phone: 604-398-4010

Exquisite cocktails: Botanist

If the phrase “Vancouver’s first and only cocktail lab” doesn’t get a mixology enthusiast going then we don’t know what will. The beverages from the front bar portion of the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s gorgeous second level eatery might have a higher price tag, but the experience is elevated, too. These drinks truly showcase the restaurant’s botany concept.

Address: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Coal Harbour

Phone: 604-695-5500

Natural wine and cocktails: Grapes & Soda

This Fairview/South Granville spot is the sister spot to the exquisite Farmer’s Apprentice. Grapes & Soda serves up a stellar selection of seasonal cocktails, natural wines, tapas, cheese and charcuterie.

Address: 1541 W 6 Avenue, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Fairview

Phone: 604-336-2456

Coffee and treats: Nemesis

With multiple locations around the city, great espresso drinks, pastries, plus brunch and lunch items, it’s no wonder this is one of our top choices for caffeinated beverages. Plus, the Great Northern Way location has a massive patio with summer evening wine and small plate specials.

Multiple Locations

Local beer selection: Bells & Whistles

Beer, burgers, and basketball – this spot has it all. A true gem for beer lovers and foodies alike, Bells & Whistles has a fantastic selection of local craft beer and it’s always changing.

Multiple locations

Old school craft cocktails: Pourhouse

A local favourite for great burgers and fantastic cocktails, Pourhouse has a long bar and an equally long drink list, making it a must-visit spot.

Address: 162 Water Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Gastown

Phone: 604-568-7022

Look for the red light – that’s how you’ll find this secret spot. Located on the corner of Main Street and 3rd Avenue, head here for a modern speakeasy atmosphere, delicious drinks, and satisfying bar bites.

Address: 1898 Main Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Mount Pleasant

Phone: 778-737-5206

Whisky lovers: Fets Whisky Kitchen

This Commercial Drive eatery has over 1,300 kinds of whisky, and you can navigate the selection using the handy dandy Whisky Bible, aka the whisky menu.

Address: 1230 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Grandview-Woodland

Phone: 604-255-7771

Wine and cocktails: Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

This cafe by day, cocktail bar by night has a fantastic selection of bottles in addition to offering themed wine tasting flights and craft cocktails. Happy hour is from 2 pm to 5 pm daily, and you can check out the menu online.

Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Yaletown

Phone: 604-632-9560

The best margarita: La Mezcalaria

Head here for authentic Mexican fare, top-shelf margaritas, palomas, and amazing tequila. La Mezcaleria’s the spot to go for highly-crafted Mexican-inspired beverages and cuisine.

Address: 1622 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Grandview-Woodland

Phone: 604-559-8226

Get a strong cocktail with a side of atmosphere at L’Abattoir in Gastown. The craft cocktails, wine list, and champagne selection are always impressive and definitely worth checking out.

Address: 217 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Gastown

Phone: 604-568-1701

Ping pong and beer: Back and Forth Bar

This ultra-casual bar received a ton of pre-opening hype due to its relaxed policies about outside food, along with ordering takeout straight to the bar doors. Head here and find floral furniture from Craigslist, 90s rap booming through the speakers, ping pong tables, and beer.

Address: 303 Columbia Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Gastown

Phone: 604-564-7664

Craft cocktails: The Boxcar

Find this narrow bar tucked between Pizzeria Farina and what used to be The Cobalt on Main Street in Strathcona. The Boxcar offers rotating craft beer taps, list of craft cocktails, and biodynamic wines to stay, also available by the bottle to-go. Added bonus: this spot has a huge covered patio out back.

Address: 917 Main Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Strathcona

Phone: 604-398-4010

Chill, unpretentious, and always a good time. R&B not only serves up high quality, handcrafted craft beer (complete with a growler station) but they also boast some of the best pizza in the area.

Address: 54 E 4 Avenue, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Mount Pleasant

Phone: 604-874-2537

Craft cocktails Pidgin Restaurant

The French-influenced Asian eats here are always top notch, but the craft cocktails tend to steal the show if you’re into sipping on unique concoctions.

Address: 350 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Gastown

Phone: 604-620-9400

Hidden bar: Laowai

Tucked behind Blnd Tger Dumplings in Chinatown is a secret bar called Laowai. It may be tucked away, but this bar is not off-the-radar: Laowai was named the best new bar in Canada this year according to Canada’s 100 Best. Access it via a freezer door in Blnd Tger by asking for a #7. Go for the incredible cocktails, stay for the dimly-lit, hideaway Beijing bar vibes.

Address: 251 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Chinatown

Tropical vibes: Tocador

Head to Mount Pleasant for a little Cuban escape at Tocador, where the drinks are cool and the vibe is tropical. This spot has some classic cocktails as well as a rotating lineup of specials, including a guava spritz on the happy hour menu.

Address: 2610 Main Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Mount Pleasant

Phone: 604-620-2433

Best beer list: The Magnet

Head down to Gastown and check out this cavernous space pouring craft beer and bottles of natural wine, made both locally and internationally. The Magnet has 30 taps of BC beer and cider, the occasional sangria on tap, plus some tasty snacks to nibble on while you imbibe.

Address: 309 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Gastown

Natural wine, feeling fine: Bar Susu

In the former space of The Whip, Bar Susu is the sister spot to Published on Main, which was named Canada’s best new restaurant this year. Technically a pop-up, Bar Susu offers natural, biodynamic wine by the glass or bottle alongside impeccable small plates.

Address: 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Mount Pleasant

Cozy Italian: Livia

Not only does this spot have a take-out pastry and bread window, but it also has a cozy interior and patio serving up Italian dishes, with brunch specials like carbonara and polenta. During the day, you can grab coffee to go or to stay, and in the evenings you can sidle up to the bar for a negroni or Aperol spritz. It’s truly the best of both worlds.

Address: 1399 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Grandview-Woodland

Natural wine bar in a cafe: Juice Bar

This natural wine bar pops up at the back of the Gastown cafe Birds and the Beets from Wednesdays to Saturdays after 5. Pouring wines from all over the place, Juice Bar is a great place to go for an introduction to biodynamic wine – these folks know their stuff! Plus, it’s got a “very European patio” for hot summer nights.

Address: 54 Alexander St, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Gastown

Cocktail bar inside a fried chicken joint: The Chickadee Room

After 4 pm, Chinatown’s Juke Fried Chicken turns into The Chickadee Room, a cocktail and snack bar serving shaken or stirred cocktails alongside Juke’s signature chicken dishes.

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Chinatown

Phone: 604-336-5853

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright