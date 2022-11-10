P.K. Subban begins post-NHL media career on American television

On Thursday, P.K. Subban unveiled his next off-ice endeavour: a career in broadcasting.

In an announcement that surprised few people, ESPN revealed that it had signed the former NHL defenceman to a “multi-year contract for NHL coverage.”

According to ESPN, Subban will make his on-air debut in the coming weeks as an “in-studio NHL analyst.” The Belleville, Ontario, native will work primarily as a studio analyst for NHL coverage, while also serving as an in-game analyst for select games throughout the season.

“For a long time, I’ve sat in the locker room with teammates and discussed what it would be like to be on the other side as an analyst,” said Subban in a press release. “I have a vested interest in growing the game and know the importance of the rapidly expanding sports landscape, so I look forward to bringing my unique insights from having recently been on the ice and now my off-ice perspective.”

The eccentric Subban, known for his large charitable contributions and lighthearted off-ice moments, was drafted by the Canadiens in the second round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. After winning Olympic Gold, being named the 2013 Norris Trophy recipient, and playing 834 NHL games with the Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils, Subban announced his retirement from the game back in September at the age of 33.