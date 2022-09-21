There were few Montreal Canadiens players in recent memory that generated the kind of excitement P.K. Subban did in his seven seasons with the team.

From speedy skating, whopping hits, and slapshot goals from the point, Subban was a highlight reel machine on and off the ice. His locker room quotes and triple low five celebration with Carey Price were cherries on top.

While many fans were hoping that Subban, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenceman in 2013, would one day return to the team that drafted him, it just wasn’t in the cards for the newly retired player. That doesn’t mean the city of Montreal will soon forget their beloved Toronto-born son, who still participates in philanthropic endeavors and charities around town.

In the eyes of many fans, Subban is a Hab for life.

With that said, here are some of our favourite goals, hits, and overall unforgettable on-ice moments featuring #76 in the Bleu, Blanc Rouge.

5. A rocket from centre ice

Subban summoned his inner Jacques Lemaire one night in Columbus when he fired an absolute clapper from centre ice into the top corner of Joonas Korpisalo’s net.

The impressive feat upset the home bench, leading to an altercation between the Habs defenceman and Brandon Dubinksy, which ultimately earned Subban a penalty.

What a strange and marvelous turn of events.

4. Right out of the box

In a 2014 home game against the Colorado Avalanche Subban reminded everyone how fast of a skater and how skilled of a puck handler he was. Coming out of the penalty box, he maneuvered a breakaway into a wrap-around only to conclude with a fake-out deke.

What a highlight. What a goal.

3. Colliding with the league’s biggest pest

Subban and Boston’s Brad Marchand have had a handful of altercations over the years. None are more famous, perhaps, than this whopping body check that forced “The Rat” to take a seat and catch his breath.

Some highlights get even better with time.

2. First career Hat trick

On a cold Minnesota night in 2011 Subban was on fired as he scored his first career hat trick. He was the first Habs defenceman to complete the three-goal feat since Sheldon Souray in 2003.

1. Breakaway playoff heroics

In the second round of the 2014 playoffs the Canadiens and Bruins rivalry was beginning to heat up. Subban, known for clutch performances in big games scored this beauty of a breakaway goal right out of the penalty box in game 3.

The Bell Centre erupted, almost blowing its lid.