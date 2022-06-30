It’s been an eventful few months for Pizzeria Farina.

The much-loved Main Street ‘za shop not only made it through the pandemic but also the abrupt sale of its building.

After coming to an agreement with its new landlords, Pizzeria Farina has a lot of reasons to celebrate lately, and its 11th year of business might be the biggest.

In honour of this occasion, the pizza joint is donating $1 from every Finocchiona Pizza sold in July to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre.

The long-standing 915 Main Street eatery is known for its Northern Italian-inspired thin-crust pizza — some of the best you can get in the city.

“Creating exceptional, well-made pizzas is our love language to the community and we’re so grateful to continue to be a part of it,” said GM James Cheung.

“All the amazing people who have come into Farina over the past 11 years are like family, and they are the reason we’ve been able to do what we love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizzeria Farina (@pizzeriafarina)

Whether you’re ordering for takeaway or delivery, Farina’s Finocchiona, made with tomato sauce, fennel sausage, provolone, parmesan, and sweet peppers, will definitely hit the spot.

Be sure to order this pie during the month of July to support! Find Pizzeria Farina open seven days a week until 9:30 pm or until the dough runs out.

Pizzeria Farina

Address: 915 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-9334

Instagram