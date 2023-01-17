The Alberta Food & Beverage Expo, a large sampling event of some of the province’s best food, wine, beer, cocktails, and more, kicks off this weekend.

There are four cities in Alberta where this Expo takes place, with this first of the year happening in Lethbridge. The other three are located in Medicine Hat, Grand Prairie, and Red Deer.

There will be well over 100 of Alberta’s best restaurants and local suppliers to sample from, and with more than 7,000 guests expected in one single day, it’s one of the most popular social events of the year in Lethbridge.

Tickets to the event are $22.50, and sampling tokens are just 50 cents each, allowing guests to roam around and try as many drinks and bites as possible.

These four events are all over Lethbridge in smaller cities, which are great for the communities there, and well worth the drive if you’re from the big city. These are a wild time, so get your tickets and make a weekend trip out of it.

Alberta Food & Beverage Expo

When: Saturday, January 21, from 4 to 10 pm

Where: Exhibition Park – 3401 Parkside Drive S, Lethbridge

Price: $22.50 per ticket

