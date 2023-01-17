Aama Nepalese Cuisine, a popular restaurant for momos and Nepalese food, is having a pretty cool contest right now.

The restaurant just launched a Momothon – Race to Everest. What do you have to do to enter? Order momos, either dine-in or takeout. Every time you do, you get one entry into the contest.

And what is the grand prize? A fully paid trip for one person to Everest Base Camp in Nepal.

This is a race to Everest after all, so once 8,850 orders of momos have been placed, that’s when the contest will come to an end.

The momos here are authentic dumplings. They are prepared in many different ways: steamed, in Aama’s Traditional Momo Sauce, deep fried and smoked with tandoori masala coating, deep fried and tossed in wok veggies, and coated in a house-made chili sauce.

Chicken, pork, veggie, goat, and even yak are the filling options.

Participants must be 18 years and able to travel internationally, and the contest is open to anyone who visits the restaurant.

Good luck and happy momo eating!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aama Nepalese Cuisine (@aamanepalesecuisine)

Aama Nepalese Cuisine

Address: 100 Horse Creek Road Unit 2106, Cochrane

Instagram