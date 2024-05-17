Rundown Vancouver home asking for nearly twice its assessed value

A rundown Vancouver home that’s nearly 100 years old is on sale for almost twice the assessed value.

1026 Clark Drive has an assessed value of $1,266,000 and is listed for $2,100,000.

The Clark Drive home was listed for $2,400,000 in January before the price dropped on May 16, and it has an interesting listing history.

According to Zealty, the last time the home was sold was back in 2007 for $589,000.

In 2021, when the home was assessed at $1,411,000, it was listed for $1,800,000. The realtor dropped the price to $1,600,000, but that listing expired. In 2022, it was re-listed for $1,600,000, but that listing also expired.

The following year, it was listed again for $1,550,000 before that listing was terminated. Finally, it was listed for $2,400,000 in January of this year before the recent price drop to $2,100,000.

According to the listing, the property presents a land assembly opportunity with prime zoning for “versatile users.”

“Invest, hold or build; prime value in land,” the listing states.

The listing also touts that the home next door at 1032 Clark Drive is also for sale for the “optimal” development potential.

1032 Clark Drive is listed for the same amount and, unsurprisingly, also looks fairly rundown for a 98-year-old Vancouver home.

1032 Clark Drive has gone through a similar listing history.

Re/Max Select Properties took over selling duties for both homes in 2024, seemingly deciding that the development potential was higher than previous realtors thought.

This portion of Clark has seen better days, and the two homes up for grabs are located next to a controversial dispensary that made headlines for its former name.