A massive public art lighting installation in Vancouver’s West End is looking pretty in pink with its latest exhibition.

Pink Apocalypse by Vancouver-based artist Neil Campbell has been revealed on the façade of 1661 Davie Street, a mixed-use rental residential building.

The design of the colourful installation on the Davie Safeway is several years in the making and was created to echo and celebrate the character of the popular neighbourhood.

Pink Apocalypse was commissioned by Westbank and Crombie REIT for the mixed-use rental residential building and will respond to its changing environment.

Passers-by will see the artwork illuminate at sunset and see it evolve with the time of the day and season.

The installation will also alternate with Campbell’s Zephyr display in a random sequence, with one display shown each day. Zephyr was unveiled on Davie Street in the summer of 2022.

Pink Apocalypse is designed to illuminate 1661 Davie Street’s façade, with the digital art piece animating a series of large light boxes on the podium.

The complex entails the 44,000 sq ft grocery store on the ground level and 330 market rental homes above within 21- and 22-storey towers. The project is designed by Henriquez Partners Architects and jointly developed by Westbank and Crombie REIT.

With files from Kenneth Chan