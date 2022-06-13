CanadaFood News

You can ONLY pick three: Canadians divided over Tim Hortons donut choices

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jun 13 2022, 3:08 pm
You can ONLY pick three: Canadians divided over Tim Hortons donut choices
Kreeda Jeerapongplin/Shutterstock

If you could only pick three Tim Hortons donuts to curate a 12-pack, what which sweet treats would you choose?

The question’s pretty simple, but might take you a while to answer, given all the delicious choices.

Canada’s Wordle-inspired game Canuckle posed the question, and no one expected how divisive it could be. What can we say — Canadians are passionate about their Tims!

“You can only choose 3…which ones are going in your 12-pack?” Canuckle tweeted on June 9 alongside a photo of 15 Tim Hortons donuts.

As per the rules, you can choose from the following:

  • Chocolate Dip
  • Double Chocolate Dip
  • Maple Dip
  • Old-Fashioned Plain
  • Chocolate Glazed
  • Honey Cruller
  • Chocolate Eclair
  • Toasted Coconut
  • Apple Fritter
  • Boston Cream
  • Honey Dip
  • Sour Cream Glazed
  • Powdered Jelly
  • Canadian Maple
  • Vanilla Dip

The tweet garnered over 4,000 replies and retweets, and #TeamBostonCream seems to be winning.

Some people were upset their faves did not make the roster at all. “This is blueberry erasure,” wrote one.

And when we say people were passionate about their choices, we mean it. It got downright political.

Commenters also got a chance to bring up their favourite sweet fallen soldiers, such as the Dutchie, the Walnut Crunch (miss you, babe, come back).

Here at Daily Hive, we’re a Boston Cream majority, just like the rest of Canada.

Boston Cream was Canada’s favourite donut in 2020, according to Tim Hortons.

But we’re curious about what you would choose.

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ Canada
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.