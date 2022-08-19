One of the city’s most recognizable towers has a penthouse for sale, and it’s got some of the best views imaginable.

This iconic penthouse is listed by Angell Hasman & Associates and is among the most expensive real estate listings in the city.

At Daily Hive Urbanized, we’re no stranger to exceptional real estate. But we’ve never seen a private, 41-foot-long rooftop pool in a suite like this before.

Penthouse 2 at the Shangri-La Estates is on the 61st floor. It has three bedrooms and five bathrooms across 4,300 square feet of living space.

But it’s the spectacular private terrace and its massive pool that create indoor-outdoor lifestyle opportunities that capture all the attention, looking more like a luxury hotel than a private home.

Inside, 14-foot-tall ceilings and massive windows show off the most incredible views from the Northshore to English Bay.

Living spaces like the living room and dining room are spacious, modern, and serene.

There’s also a glass-walled wine cellar where you can show off your finest vintages.

You better not be afraid of heights because the views from these floor-to-ceiling windows are breathtaking.

The bathrooms are full of marble and the comfortable, generously-sized bedrooms compete for the best views.

Included in the property are the Shangri-La Hotel amenities. You get 24-Hour Concierge service and a private three-car garage with valet parking.

Could you call this penthouse your home?