Pettersson happy in Vancouver, wants to sign long-term deal with Canucks

After inking a bridge deal in 2021, Elias Pettersson could be looking to sign long-term on his next contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

Pettersson is set to become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024 but can sign an extension with the Canucks as soon as next offseason.

The 24-year-old Canucks star is happy in Vancouver according to his agent J.P. Barry, who answered “yes” when asked if Pettersson’s preference is to sign a long-term extension during an interview with Donnie and Dhali on CHEK television today.

“I know he doesn’t want to go anywhere. There’s never been any discussion of going anywhere else,” Barry told hosts Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal. “He’s happy where he is and we’ll find out what the financial part of the negotiation is I guess when the team is ready. I fully expect that we’ll be sitting down with Vancouver to talk about his future.”

Pettersson and teammate Quinn Hughes signed contract extensions in October last year but agreed to different contract lengths. While Hughes signed a six-year deal, Pettersson only signed for three years.

Negotiations lasted until midway through preseason, meaning both players were training camp holdouts.

Barry expects discussions on Pettersson to begin this summer.

“It’s always up to the team to want to get at it earlier. We’re open,” he said. “We do expect the team will want to discuss it. Salary cap is always at the forefront for teams. I think they probably want to get a read on how much it goes up for next year and the year after. That’s what teams are waiting for, they have so much planning to do. I’m sure by June they’ll have an idea it looks like going forward a little bit.”

Signing Pettersson to an extension this summer is “already” on the Canucks’ radar, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Barzal contract comparison

Barry agreed that another of one his clients, Mathew Barzal, will be a player he’ll use to compare with Pettersson during negotiations.

“They’ve always been comps to each other since day one. They were a comp last time [during negotiations],” said Barry. “There are differences in their game, but if you’re going to write down six to eight names in age and experience, and production, that they’re going to be with each other.”

Barzal is one year older than Pettersson and has scored 341 points in 392 career games. Pettersson, meanwhile, has compiled 255 points in 274 career games. Barzal won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie in 2018. Pettersson won it one year later.

Barzal signed an eight-year contract extension with the New York Islanders in October, which will pay him $9.15 million per season. It also contains a modified 22-team no-trade list, beginning in 2024, for the Coquitlam native.

It would be reasonable to expect Pettersson, who currently makes $7.35 million per season, could command a similar deal.