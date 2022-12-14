This is probably the last dance for Canucks' "core four"

It’s been nearly four years since the arrival of the Vancouver Canucks’ so-called core four.

March 28, 2019 was the first time Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat, Brock Boeser, and Quinn Hughes all suited up for the Canucks at the same time. It was Hughes’ NHL debut, in what was an otherwise meaningless late-season game for a team outside of the playoff picture.

Except it seemed rather meaningful at the time.

After years of hopelessness for Canucks fans as the Sedins’ careers came to an end, the game looked like a sign of great things to come, with all four members of the “core four” picking up a point.

“Enjoy the future, folks,” Canucks play-by-play man John Shorthouse said during a sensational overtime shift. “Here it is right now. Pettersson, Boeser, and Hughes.”

The first OT shift together for Pettersson, Boeser, Hughes#Canucks pic.twitter.com/GLduHGnNB2 — Hockey Guy (@FlyingSkate94) March 29, 2019

Horvat was 23 at the time, and on his way to setting career highs in goals (27), assists (34), and points (61). He would be named captain months later. Boeser, 22, was in the midst of scoring 59 goals in his first 140 games. He looked like a future perennial 30-goal scorer, if not better, and was only one year removed from being a Calder Trophy finalist.

Pettersson was only 20 and would go on to win Rookie of the Year, drawing comparisons to Pavel Datsyuk and even Wayne Gretzky.

Expectations were high for Hughes too, and the 19-year-old gave every indication he would become an NHL star in his first game. As the lone defenceman of the group, he was a vitally important addition.

The Canucks quartet looked like the building blocks for a perennial contender. Instead, their run together is likely to last less than four years.

Good to see the ‘core four’ on the building last night #Canucks pic.twitter.com/ErZRai3YBg — Garett (@ashEmpire) December 22, 2019

With Horvat unable to agree to a contract with the Canucks, it seems likely now that he’ll be traded. The Canucks have also tried to trade Boeser, whose agent reportedly has permission to try to broker a deal with another team.

Pettersson and Hughes still represent the foundation for the franchise and hope for the future. But Pettersson hasn’t risen to superstar status — at least not yet. Though he is on pace to enjoy the best season of his young career.

Hughes, while he piles up points and eats up big minutes on the back end, also hasn’t yet entered the Norris Trophy conversation like many thought he might. There’s still time for that, however.

It’s been all downhill for the Canucks since the group’s lone trip to the playoffs in 2020.

The blame for Vancouver’s downfall shouldn’t be all on Pettersson, Hughes, Horvat, and Boeser.

They haven’t been given a good supporting cast, particularly when it comes to defence and two-way forwards. Olli Juolevi didn’t pan out, and neither did Jake Virtanen. Brandon Sutter never became the player Jim Benning thought he would be.

But the core four does need to shoulder at least some of the responsibility for how off the rails this franchise has gone.

So yes, it does seem like this is the “last dance” for this once-ballyhooed group. But unlike the Chicago Bulls, their last dance for the core four is unlikely to end in triumph.

Instead? Disappointment.

As popular and successful as those four players have been individually, the Canucks are still spinning their wheels. They’re not good enough to be a playoff team, and not bad enough to tank for a top draft pick.

Changes, in a significant manner, are desperately needed.

The Canucks surely won’t move on from all four players, but it looks like the end of the core four era is coming soon.