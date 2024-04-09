"Whatever it takes": Pettersson doing the dirty work to help Canucks win

Elias Pettersson is widely considered the most offensively gifted player on the Vancouver Canucks.

So seeing him standing in front of the net, screening the goalie, on three Canucks goals last night was notable. Not many people would have pegged Pettersson as a great net-front option before the season, but here we are.

Pettersson hasn’t been lighting it up of late. He’s gone nine games without a goal and hasn’t been dazzling fans the way we’re used to seeing from him. Barring an offensive explosion in the final four games, he won’t reach 100 points like teammate J.T. Miller.

But perhaps it says something that the 25-year-old has found other ways to contribute.

Pettersson was credited with just one assist in Vancouver’s big win against Vegas on Monday, but contributed to three of the team’s four goals. Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson had trouble seeing the puck with No. 40 standing in his way, especially on Brock Boeser’s goal.

40 FOR THE BROCKSTAR 😤 pic.twitter.com/lB286WlPHC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 9, 2024

Along with Conor Garland, Pettersson provided a double screen on two power-play goals in the first period.

Captain Hughes evens the score! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/jCFrx7LdOC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 9, 2024

100th NHL goal for Conor Garland 🥳 pic.twitter.com/meFSMt7iUq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 9, 2024

It impressed his head coach.

“The key for me, his net front was terrific,” Rick Tocchet said post-game. “It’s hard to be in front of the net taking an ass-kicking. I thought that’s the key. Some nights you’re gonna have to be in front of the net to do something. Some nights you might get a two-on-one goal. Some nights you might be blocking shots.

“Whatever it takes. I thought he did whatever it took to win tonight.”

The net-front goals are just the latest examples of Pettersson being willing to do the dirty work to help his team win.

The Canucks star’s two-way game is well-established, and he made several key plays in the third period to secure the victory.

Pettersson has also added a physical element to his game this season.

Pettersson has smashed his career-high in hits this season, with 120 (he had 74 last season). That ranks fifth on the Canucks, behind Dakota Joshua (231), J.T. Miller (214), Sam Lafferty (183), and Noah Juulsen (160).

The Swedish sniper is also first among Canucks forwards in blocked shots (63).

This isn’t to say that everyone should be satisfied with where Pettersson is at. The Canucks didn’t sign him to a $92.8 million contract to become a valuable role player.

But when the skill side of his game isn’t firing on all cylinders, it’s nice to have another element where he can help his team win.