Canucks fans serenade Garland with epic chant after big win

When Vancouver Canucks fans love a player, they make it known. Conor Garland was surely feeling the fanbase’s love on Monday night after he was named first star in a huge win over the Vegas Golden Knights. He scored two goals including the game-winner.

The crowd chanted the winger’s name multiple times throughout the 60 minutes. The noise reached a fever pitch after the game when Garland was talking to Canucks in-house reporter Kate Pettersen.

"We had great fight tonight. Played our style. That's a big win from us." First star Conor Garland on ice-level with @CanucksReporter after a two-goal night in his 400th career game! pic.twitter.com/SgP9DOWQ3D — X – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 9, 2024

The Larscheiders, one of Vancouver’s well-known dedicated fan supporter sections, got the chant going during the game. Rogers Arena took it from there and soon the entire building was ringing with the sound of the winger’s name at different points.

Imagine showing this clip to someone a season ago. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/43PWoyzw8a — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) April 9, 2024

Pretty cool scene as Garland soaks up the energy while Rogers Arena chants his name #Canucks pic.twitter.com/E19kQVaY2z — Ally Penders (@AllyPenders) April 9, 2024

“Obviously that’s pretty cool for anybody. They do it for Millsy which is well deserved. I might go down as the worst player to ever have their name chanted in a stadium,” said Garland about the chants after the game.

“That’s the reward of playing in a Canadian market, playing in a big market like Vancouver. Like you said, the first two years were tough for our whole group. This one’s been pretty good. If the environment’s anything like that for the playoffs, this is going to be a really cool place to play.”

The winger scored career goals number 100 and 101 in what was his 400th NHL game. It hasn’t been an easy road to this point for the undersized Garland. He was a fifth-round overage draft pick and didn’t make his debut until he was 22.

The whole team pranked the forward by wearing shirts with his face on it to morning skate and after the game. The stunt was organized by J.T. Miller.

Conor Garland 400th game shirt on display by JT Miller post game ✨ pic.twitter.com/sNMibbyXlj — Lina Setaghian (@Linaset) April 9, 2024

“Yeah, I do a little bit…I think back to when I was in the minors,” Garland said when asked if he takes time to reflect when he reaches these milestones. “You know my first year in the minors was tough, I only had four goals so you know not many people probably thought I could ever come here. But when you make it and get your foot in the door you never want to have it slam shut on you. It’s just about staying and playing as hard as you can for as long as you can. It’s a nice night, I’m sure it’s cool for my parents as well back home but like I said, it’s 400, it really doesn’t mean anything, but when you come from where I came from sometimes that means a little.”

For the majority of Garland’s career, both with the Arizona Coyotes and the Canucks, he’s been coached by the same man in Rick Tocchet. The two have developed a close relationship.

“I know Gars really well. The players kid me that he’s my favourite, you know teacher’s pet type thing, so there’s a little bit of fun there. Millsy always bust my balls about that, but I’ve known Gars for a lot of his career in the NHL,” explained Tocchet about his relationship with the player. “That’s who he is, he’s a small guy that plays big. That second goal where is he? Right in front of the net.”

“He had to change his game from the minors, he was a point-getter. He had to change his game into being a more complete player,” said Tocchet before telling a story from the duo’s time with the Coyotes. “It was with Arizona and I told him, we were in practice, ‘you’re not a 17-minute player, you’re just not’ and he looked at me, he goes ‘well you better make me one.’ I thought that was a big part, when a player says that to you, it helped my career to be honest with you. Like ‘yeah, you’re right, I have to help you out.’ We have a good bond me and Gars and he plays really hard for me.”

While he’s now reached the 400-game mark, Garland has yet to play a single postseason game. That will change later this month as the Canucks have clinched a playoff birth. He and the team will be looking to keep their strong play going as they’ve had an amazing regular season.