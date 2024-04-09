Brock Boeser joins exclusive Canucks 40-goal scorer club

Brock Boeser has etched his name in the Vancouver Canucks history books. A second period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights gave him 40 on the season. He is just the 10th player in franchise history to reach that mark.

The winger picked up a pass from Elias Pettersson and wheeled around the offensive zone before firing one past the goalie. It was a big goal as it tied the game at three in the second period. With just a few games left, the Canucks are battling for valuable points.

The other players to have accomplished this feat in a Canucks jersey include Pavel Bure (three times), Tony Tanti (three times), Markus Naslund (three times), Todd Bertuzzi, Ryan Kesler, Daniel Sedin, Darcy Rota, Alexander Mogilny, and Rod Sedlbauer.

Boeser is the first Canucks player to reach this milestone in more than a decade. Kesler and Sedin both last did so in the 2010-11 season.

The 27-year-old was originally drafted in the first round back in 2015. Before this season his career high was 29 goals, a mark he achieved during his rookie season.

It’s been an up-and-down few years for Boeser who has struggled with a variety of injuries and ailments during his time with the Canucks. This season has been a major breakthrough where he’s fulfilled some of that potential he’s always flashed.

Boeser’s 40 goals are tied for 13th most in a season by a Canucks player. He still has four goals after tonight’s game to add to his total. One more goal would get him tied for ninth and two more goals would tie him for eighth.

The sniper started this season with a statement as he scored four goals in the team’s first game. He’s kept his scoring relatively consistent since then during this career season. Boeser is currently tied for 12th across the entire NHL in goals.