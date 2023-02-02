Vancouver is no stranger to pet cafés – there’s the Bunny Cafe and Catoro Café, to name just a couple – and now one more spot with both felines and food has opened up.

PetPls soft opened in Richmond this week, and already it looks like a spot we want to dip our paws in (sorry).

Offering pet food, supplies, as well as café fare like coffee for the humans, PetPls also has a host of adorable cats that can be visited and adopted.

Based on several photos the cat café has shared, the space looks clean, packed with useful supplies, and, most importantly, very cute.

We’re especially intrigued by the several different kinds of cat-shaped mugs you can purchase, including ones with little kittens sitting right inside the cups – because the best part of waking up is kittens in your cup, duh.

The store also supplies pet basics like carriers, food dishes, and litter boxes, making that much easier (and more tempting) to bring one of the little furry critters home with you.

PetPls is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm – stop by for a coffee, cat food, some new kibble dishes, and to pet some lovely resident cats.

Petpls Café & Supply

Address: 65-6386 No.3 Road, Richmond

Instagram