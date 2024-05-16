Stolen pet leads to disgust in Lower Lonsdale against shirtless snatchers

A police investigation is underway in North Vancouver after a beloved chicken was stolen in the dead of night earlier this week, and the community is madder than a wet hen about the incident.

Snowflake, who is a white chicken between 6 and 7 years old respectively, was violently ripped from her coup by her feet and carried away on Saturday.

The incident and the shock on her fellow chickens’ faces were captured on camera, as were the two suspects, who weren’t wearing shirts at the time that they broke into the backyard property in Lower Lonsdale.

“The CCTV does capture the two men; they have their [faces] covered with what appears to be their T-shirts and are leaving the area,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

He added that Snowflake is more than just a chicken.

“The pet owner is devastated by the theft,” he said. “It’s no different than someone stealing a dog.”

Lindi Mills, who is identified as Snowflake’s owner on Facebook, says they took her from her home near 25th and St. Andrews.

“She is extremely tame and friendly. We don’t have much hope she will be found, but if anyone sees a white chicken wandering about, please reach out,” Mills wrote over the weekend before she called the police.

That prompted Mounties to release information detailing the incident and appealing to the suspects to do the right thing.

“Our hope is that we can reunite Snowflake with its owner and make their day,” Sahak said.

“Our message to the suspects is that essentially they’ve committed theft, possibly mischief, because they went into the property, cut multiple locks to get into the coop, the chicken is the owner’s property… it’s a serious situation.”

Many have suggested the theft might be connected to high school students and an annual tradition of grad pranks, but the constable says, at this point, they don’t know.

“It has been suggested that she may have been taken as part of a grad prank or scavenger hunt. Please talk to your teens to find out if they are aware of any such activities,” Mills said on Facebook.

“It is grad season. I can see how someone would think that this potentially would be a grad prank, but regardless if it’s a grad prank or really an ill-intentioned person committing theft, regardless of what it is, they have committed a criminal offence,” he added.

Still, many aren’t holding back their thoughts on whatever the alleged motives would be.

“Why did he do that 😡” one person shared.

Others expressed that if this was a joke, it’s not funny.

“wtf! Is wrong with people these days! It just makes me so angry!”

“Grad pranks are getting really out of hand. I would put up posters all over the neighbourhood to shame these losers,” someone wrote.

The owner says she has put up posters at local schools.

“We just want her home,” Mills said on Facebook.

Others have shared that they are hopeful that Snowflake will be found alive.

“Sending hope and caring for you and your family. This is heartbreaking and one of those kinds of things that are haunting as well as hard to resolve. So sorry,” another said.

If you know where Snowflake is, please contact the RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #24-9290.