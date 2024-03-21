BC SPCA debuts new pantry to help struggling pet parents

The BC SPCA is already helping connect hopeful pet owners with cute furry friends, and now it’s also helping to ease the cost of having a pet.

Vancouver’s affordability crisis means that buying food can be tough, and that includes buying food for pets. That’s where BC SPCA’s new pet pantry comes in.

Inside the BC SPCA’s main branch is a pantry dedicated to helping all owners feed their pets. The pantry was donated by custom home building and renovation company Alair Homes.

According to the company, this is the third pantry in the Vancouver area, not including the community gift box at the Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House.

The pantry essentially works like a community fridge but for pets. The basis of the pantry is to take what you need and leave what you can.

Donations aren’t limited to food either. Pantry users are also encouraged to donate any toys or leashes they may have to spare.

According to a survey by PetSmart Charities of Canada, 77% of Canadians would prefer to forgo their meals to make sure their pet has enough food. Alair Homes hopes this new pantry means there will be enough food for pets and their owners.