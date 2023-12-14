NewsVentureMoney

British Columbians could get a break on their gas bills in the new year

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Dec 14 2023, 9:41 pm
British Columbians could get a break on their gas bills in the new year
Some British Columbians could save on their gas bills in 2024. fizkes/Shutterstock

FortisBC customers will be starting the new year saving cash on their bills — at least a little bit.

According to the natural gas company, residential customers could see about a 1.1% decrease in their bills. This change could mean saving less than $1 a month, depending on consumption, for those in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Interior, North, Whistler, Vancouver Island, Revelstoke, and the Kootenays. 

Customers on the mainland and Vancouver Island who use Renewable Natural Gas (a low-carbon energy) will see an additional decrease in their bills.

“Monthly bills will decrease by about $2.58 or 2.8%, based on a ratio of 10% RNG and a monthly consumption of 7.5 [gigajoule] GJ,” a press release reads. 

FortisBC

FortisBC customers in other parts of the province who subscribe to RNG could see a decrease in the cost from $14.718 to $12.468 per GJ. 

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Venture
+ Money
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop