British Columbians could get a break on their gas bills in the new year

FortisBC customers will be starting the new year saving cash on their bills — at least a little bit.

According to the natural gas company, residential customers could see about a 1.1% decrease in their bills. This change could mean saving less than $1 a month, depending on consumption, for those in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Interior, North, Whistler, Vancouver Island, Revelstoke, and the Kootenays.

As of January 1, gas bills are decreasing for the majority of our customers. For more info, visit: https://t.co/DQEhgk5fTK @BCUC — FortisBC (@FortisBC) December 12, 2023

Customers on the mainland and Vancouver Island who use Renewable Natural Gas (a low-carbon energy) will see an additional decrease in their bills.

“Monthly bills will decrease by about $2.58 or 2.8%, based on a ratio of 10% RNG and a monthly consumption of 7.5 [gigajoule] GJ,” a press release reads.

FortisBC customers in other parts of the province who subscribe to RNG could see a decrease in the cost from $14.718 to $12.468 per GJ.