PepsiCo Beverages is looking to fill 500 seasonal positions this weekend

Interested in making up to $15,000 this summer?

PepsiCo Beverages Canada is hosting a National Hiring Day as the company looks to fill 500 seasonal positions in Delta and across the country. The job fair will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 10 am to 3 pm.

If you’re in search of a summer job, available positions include:

Warehouse workers

Account merchandisers

CDL delivery drivers

General production workers

According to a job description, the company is looking for candidates who are motivated, strong, and team players with good organizational skills. “Candidates will be hired for attitude and trained for specific skills,” reads an email from PepsiCo.

Sound like a good job for you? Then make sure to apply online in advance here and select a location near you. In-person interviews will take place on March 26 at PepsiCo Beverages Canada, 747 Chester Road, Delta.

Don’t forget to bring two forms of identification. There will be onsite interviews, and qualified candidates could even receive job offers on the spot!

According to the statement, the company offers “good pay and great team culture,” and it’s among Canada’s top 100 employers.

Best of luck!

With files from Elle McLean

