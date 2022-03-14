Time is money: Canadian company paying job candidates for interviews

A Toronto non-profit has introduced a game-changing new hiring strategy: paying interviewees for their time.

FoodShare recently announced its plans to pay job candidates $75 for an interview. This new strategy is not for lack of applicants but recognizing that preparing for and completing an interview is work.

“Preparing for a job interview is labour, and candidates may even have to take time off work to attend an interview,” Paul Taylor, executive director at FoodShare, tweeted.

Preparing for an job interview is labour and candidates may even have to take time off work to attend an interview. I’m pleased to share that @FoodShareTO will now be compensating folks ($75) for their interviews (approx. 1 hr) to join our team. 1/2 — Paul Taylor (@PaulTaylorTO) March 7, 2022

Not only will candidates get a $75 fee for their interview, but they will also be compensated if their interview requires any sort of presentation or assignment they have to do. They will be compensated based on the hourly rate that the position and related assignment is associated with.

They’re not just compensating interviewees fairly; FoodShare also offers a $24 per hour minimum wage and 20 sick days for every employee.

At FoodShare, we’ve implemented a minimum wage of $24/hour and 20 paid sick days for every single worker regardless of contract type. We believe that all workers need livable wages and paid time off, not just in a pandemic but always. 3/6 — FoodShare (@FoodShareTO) January 11, 2022

FoodShare is a leading voice calling out decades of food insecurity in Toronto. The organization is at the forefront of labour movements, food movements and social justice movements in the city. Find out more, or learn about how you can support FoodShare here.