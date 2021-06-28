Vancouver Park Board officials issued a warning last week that the waters at English Bay were tainted with dangerously high levels of E. coli bacteria. Apparently, that hasn’t stopped people from going to the beach.

Whether they didn’t get the message or just don’t care, people are still swimming at English Bay despite the beach being closed by the Park Board.

The Park Board reissued its warning earlier today.

Beach update: English Bay beach remains closed to swimming due to high levels of E. coli. Please be advised beaches at Trout Lake and Sunset Beach are without lifeguards due to a staff shortage. Please exercise caution when swimming at unattended beaches. — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) June 28, 2021

To make matters worse, lifeguards are not on duty at this particular beach due to a labour shortage. If lifeguards were present, they could be reminding visitors that the beach was closed and that the water was dangerous to swim in.

The ocean is one of the only places to find some relief during this heat wave, but beachgoers are being urged to heed the warnings and find another beach to swim at.

If you were at the beach and are experiencing any stomach cramping, nausea, or other stomach related ailments, seek medical help immediately. E. coli can be fatal for small children or the elderly.

You can find a list of the latest beach water quality advisories here.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Park Board for comment.