BC reports fewer than 150 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday there have been 145 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 147,549.

During a press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 57 cases reported from Friday to Saturday, 50 from Saturday to Sunday, and 38 from Sunday to Monday.

Broken down by health region, this equates to 48 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 68 new cases in the Fraser Health region, one new case in the Island Health region, 26 new cases in the Interior Health region, and none in Northern Health.

There were also five more deaths over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 1,754.

There are 930 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 107 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 37 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

144,848 people who tested positive have now recovered.