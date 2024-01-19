FIFA set to announce Vancouver and Toronto World Cup match schedule

We already know what cities will be hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026, and soon we’ll know how many matches each of them will get.

FIFA revealed today that it will make the big announcement during a live television program on Sunday, February 4. The show will air at 3 pm ET/noon PT on CTV and TSN in Canada.

The host city allocations for all 104 matches will be revealed for the tournament, which is being hosted in Canada, the United States, and Mexico in June and July of 2026.

Fans in Vancouver and Toronto are eagerly awaiting the announcement. Canada’s two host cities were supposed to host 10 matches combined, though that was before FIFA added an additional 24 matches to the tournament.

Vancouver (BC Place) and Toronto (BMO Field) are two of the 16 host cities picked for the 2026 World Cup. Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle will host matches in the United States. Mexico’s host cities include Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey.

We don’t yet know which countries have qualified for the tournament, so exact matchups won’t be known. FIFA will be revealing things like the location of each host country’s opening match, as well as group stage locations for Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

We’ll also find out which venues will get to host knockout round matches, including the World Cup final set for July 19, 2026.