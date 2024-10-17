NewsPublic ArtUrbanized

From Michael Buble to Seth Rogen: This is the new "People of Downtown" Vancouver mural

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
Oct 17 2024, 9:37 pm
"People of Downtown" mural. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

A long, dreary grey wall next to the Hudson’s Bay building in downtown Vancouver now boasts a colourful mural celebrating prominent Vancouverites who have made a global impact and those who have significantly contributed to the physical, cultural, and/or economic fabric of downtown Vancouver.

It is hard to miss — the mural is situated immediately north of the Hudson’s Bay’s parkade, located mid-block next to the Seymour Street entrance into the parkade.

More specifically, it spans the 120-ft-long, 22-ft-tall northern wall of 644 Seymour Street, where The Fall Tattooing is located.

The mural, commissioned by Downtown Van (the local business improvement association for downtown Vancouver), was completed earlier this month, and it is aptly named “People Of Downtown” for its whimsical, visual representation of the 17 localites.

people of downtown vancouver mural

“People of Downtown” mural. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

people of downtown vancouver mural

“People of Downtown” mural. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

This includes representations of Joe Fortes, a legendary lifeguard in the city’s early history, and renowned architect Arthur Erickson, as well as prominent entertainers Bryan Adams, Seth Rogen, Sarah McLachlan, Pamela Anderson, Nelly Furtado, Ryan Reynolds, and Michael Buble, and athletes Christine Sinclaire and Rick Hansen.

Charles Gauthier, the president and CEO of Downtown Van from 1992 until 2021, received a notable nod of respect at the western end of the mural, closest to the street.

From left to right on the mural, the individuals depicted are:

  1. Ashley Ander, head of RIDE Cycle Club
  2. Joe Fortes, lifeguard
  3. Arthur Erickson, architect
  4. Bryan Adams, musician
  5. Lon LaClaire, chief engineer of the City of Vancouver
  6. Kendall Gender, drag performer
  7. Seth Rogen, actor
  8. Sarah McLachlan, musician
  9. Jeff Martin, founder of Vancity Original
  10. Pamela Anderson, actor
  11. Nardwuar, musician and journalist
  12. Nelly Furtado, musician
  13. Christine Sinclaire, soccer player
  14. Ryan Reynolds, actor
  15. Rick Hansen, athlete and philanthropist
  16. Michael Bublé, musician
  17. Charles Gauthier, former president and CEO of Downtown Van

If the creative style of the mural seems familiar, that is because it was designed and painted by prominent local artist Carson Ting (Chairman Ting), who is also known for the Billion Buns digital art collective brand.

people of downtown vancouver mural

Charles Gauthier; “People of Downtown” mural. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

“I explore the human experience through the lenses of motion, time, and space, distilling its essence into fun, vibrant visuals,” said the artist in a statement.

“My work captures the energy and fluidity of life, using bold graphics to reflect the dynamic ways we move through life and how we connect with one another. By celebrating the diversity of human experiences, I aim to highlight the unique ways we each navigate the world. Through this playful approach, I invite viewers to engage with the complexity, joy, and richness of being human.”

In 2023, Ting also worked with Downtown Van to cover the nearby Granville Street storefront of the former Nordstrom building with a Vancouver civic pride-themed mural.

people of downtown vancouver mural

From left to right: Ashley Ander, Joe Fortes, and Arthur Erickson; “People of Downtown” mural. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

people of downtown vancouver mural

From left to right: Bryan Adams, Lon LaClaire, Kendall Gender, Seth Rogen, Sarah McLachlan, Jeff Martin, Pamela Anderson, and Nardwuar; “People of Downtown” mural. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

people of downtown vancouver mural

From left to right: Nelly Furtado, Christine Sinclaire, Ryan Reynolds, Rick Hansen, Michael Buble, and Charles Gauthier; “People of Downtown” mural. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

