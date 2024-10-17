A long, dreary grey wall next to the Hudson’s Bay building in downtown Vancouver now boasts a colourful mural celebrating prominent Vancouverites who have made a global impact and those who have significantly contributed to the physical, cultural, and/or economic fabric of downtown Vancouver.

It is hard to miss — the mural is situated immediately north of the Hudson’s Bay’s parkade, located mid-block next to the Seymour Street entrance into the parkade.

More specifically, it spans the 120-ft-long, 22-ft-tall northern wall of 644 Seymour Street, where The Fall Tattooing is located.

The mural, commissioned by Downtown Van (the local business improvement association for downtown Vancouver), was completed earlier this month, and it is aptly named “People Of Downtown” for its whimsical, visual representation of the 17 localites.

This includes representations of Joe Fortes, a legendary lifeguard in the city’s early history, and renowned architect Arthur Erickson, as well as prominent entertainers Bryan Adams, Seth Rogen, Sarah McLachlan, Pamela Anderson, Nelly Furtado, Ryan Reynolds, and Michael Buble, and athletes Christine Sinclaire and Rick Hansen.

Charles Gauthier, the president and CEO of Downtown Van from 1992 until 2021, received a notable nod of respect at the western end of the mural, closest to the street.

From left to right on the mural, the individuals depicted are:

Ashley Ander, head of RIDE Cycle Club Joe Fortes, lifeguard Arthur Erickson, architect Bryan Adams, musician Lon LaClaire, chief engineer of the City of Vancouver Kendall Gender, drag performer Seth Rogen, actor Sarah McLachlan, musician Jeff Martin, founder of Vancity Original Pamela Anderson, actor Nardwuar, musician and journalist Nelly Furtado, musician Christine Sinclaire, soccer player Ryan Reynolds, actor Rick Hansen, athlete and philanthropist Michael Bublé, musician Charles Gauthier, former president and CEO of Downtown Van

If the creative style of the mural seems familiar, that is because it was designed and painted by prominent local artist Carson Ting (Chairman Ting), who is also known for the Billion Buns digital art collective brand.

“I explore the human experience through the lenses of motion, time, and space, distilling its essence into fun, vibrant visuals,” said the artist in a statement.

“My work captures the energy and fluidity of life, using bold graphics to reflect the dynamic ways we move through life and how we connect with one another. By celebrating the diversity of human experiences, I aim to highlight the unique ways we each navigate the world. Through this playful approach, I invite viewers to engage with the complexity, joy, and richness of being human.”

In 2023, Ting also worked with Downtown Van to cover the nearby Granville Street storefront of the former Nordstrom building with a Vancouver civic pride-themed mural.