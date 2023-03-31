Edmonton Oilers Lululemon collab sells out of some items in under 24 hours

The stock for the Edmonton Oilers and Lululemon collaboration has dwindled, and some items have sold out entirely as fans flocked to get their hands on the clothing.

On Thursday, the Ice District Authentics Facebook page announced the collaboration between the team and the Vancouver-founded technical athletic apparel company.

Fans could nab some popular Lululemon pieces like the City Sweat Pullover Hoodie, the Luon Define Jacket, and the Scuba Full-Zip Jacket.

Prices for the clothing range from $99.99 to $154.99, with the men’s grey City Sweat Pullover Hoodie, the women’s Luon Define Jacket and the men’s black City Sweat Pullover Hoodie being completely sold out as of 10 am Friday.

When it comes to other items, most have been pretty picked through, with just small and 2XL sizes left. Edmonton Oilers fans sure showed up for this collab!

You can buy the Edmonton Oilers and Lululemon collection at the team’s flagship store or online. It was also sold at the Thursday night game against the LA Kings.