Dis-membered: Indian mom hacks off lover's penis for attempt to rape her child

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses rape, child sexual assault, and genital mutilation.

A woman in India has chopped off her boyfriend’s penis for allegedly trying to rape her minor daughter.

The incident occurred in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, a state in the northern region of the country.

Times of India reported that the woman, 36, says she returned home from working on a farm to find her 32-year-old boyfriend attempting to sexually assault the young girl. When she intervened, trying to stop the act, the man tried to attack her instead.

The woman sped to the kitchen, got a knife, and cut her boyfriend’s penis off right then and there.

Police arrested the man for the rape allegations, but he’s currently receiving medical care and is in critical condition at a hospital about 2.5 hours away in the city of Lucknow.

“Since his condition was critical, he was referred to Lucknow for higher treatment,” said Officer Chandrashekhar Singh of Lakhimpur Police.

The alleged rapist was arrested on suspicion of rape under India’s Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

So far, it is not known if there are any charges in store for the woman.

This is not the first time a woman has cut off a man’s penis in India. In fact, something similar happened in the same state last year in May. Then, in June, a woman in Uttar Pradesh cut off her cleric husband’s genitals for trying to marry a third woman.

In 2018, a Mumbai woman who was sick and tired of being stalked and harassed by her neighbour was arrested for cutting his penis off with the help of two other people.

In 2017, another woman castrated her religious teacher in the southern state of Kerala. She said she did it as a defensive measure after years of being raped by him.