News

Indian couple suing son and his wife for $835K over lack of grand kids (VIDEO)

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
May 13 2022, 8:22 pm
Indian couple suing son and his wife for $835K over lack of grand kids (VIDEO)
Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad/Facebook

If you thought your parents emotionally blackmailed you into meeting their demands, wait until you meet this Indian couple.

Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a retired officer, and his wife Sadhana Prasad are from Haridwar, India. They’re suing their son and daughter-in-law for not giving them a grandchild after six years of marriage.

The Prasads has declared that the married must produce a grandchild within a year, come rain or shine. If they don’t, they better be ready to hand them a sweet chunk of change as compensation — a hefty 50 million Indian rupees split between the two. That’s $835,000 Canadian!

“They were wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We didn’t care about gender, just wanted a grandchild,” Sanjeev Prasad told Indian news agency ANI in an interview.

He complained that he spent all his money on his son’s training as a pilot in the US and doesn’t have any money now. “We have taken a loan from the bank to build a home. We’re troubled financially and personally,” he said.

The aspiring grandparents’ lawyer, AK Srivastava, told reporters that the case “portrays the truth of society.”

“We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms,” he said. “Children owe their parents basic financial care.”

Times of India (TOI) reports that the Prasads are suing for “mental harassment.”

“These two don’t seem to think about their parents,” he told TOI. “We thought we were going to experience the joy of becoming grandparents. Now it’s been six years since they got married.”

The parents broke into tears, talking about how much they love children.

“Honestly, we have everything but feel like we have nothing. When we see children playing near our home, it hurts us deep inside,” said Sanjeev. “We both love kids. But that’s the thing — the people we want love from the most don’t give us that love.”

Watch the full interview here:

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.