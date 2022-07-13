US man accused of kidnapping Edmonton girl faces new sex abuse charges

A US man accused of kidnapping an Edmonton girl faces new sodomy and sex abuse charges, following a grand jury indictment Tuesday in the United States.

According to a document filed with the Clackamas County Circuit Court in the state of Oregon, a grand jury accused Noah Madrano, 40, of first-degree sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree along with second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and first-degree sexual abuse, the Edmonton Journal reported on Tuesday.

The girl was reported missing on June 24 after she did not attend her middle school or return to her home that afternoon.

Edmonton Police Service announced on July 2 — more than a week after she disappeared — that she had been found in Oregon City, with Madrano arrested in connection with the case.

Daily Hive is not naming the teen for privacy reasons.

Oregon City is about 20 kilometres southeast of Portland.

At the time of the arrest, Edmonton police said 10 different law enforcement organizations were involved in the effort, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said the girl was found with Madrano at the time of his arrest and the US federal government is also expected to initiate charges, the Edmonton Journal stated.