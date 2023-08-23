Pedestrian dies after being hit by a bus in South Vancouver

A man has tragically died in South Vancouver after he was struck by a transit bus.

According to a release from the Vancouver Police Department, police are investigating the fatal incident on East 41st Avenue and Fleming Street. The area was closed to vehicle traffic for part of the morning following the incident.

Police say a 60-year-old was struck by a transit bus just after 6 am and was brought to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the bus remained on scene, and police say that speed and impairment are not considered factors in the collision. VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit is now investigating the incident.

TransLink confirmed that there was an incident on 41st Avenue this morning involving a Coast Mountain Bus but said that all other questions should go to the Vancouver Police Department.

